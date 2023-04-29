Ga. gas station clerk shoots robber after he drives stolen car into business, deputies say

A Georgia gas station clerk stopped a Florida robbery suspect from committing a string of armed robberies, according to deputies.

Deputies with the Flagler County, Florida Sheriff’s Office say Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan walked into a convenience store in their area at 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning and demanded all the money in the cash register after threatening the clerk with the threat of a gun.

After getting $90 from the register, deputies say Jordan got a Gatorade from the refrigerator and demanded the clerk give him cigars, put $5 on a gas pump and give him the quarters from the register so he could put air in his tires, according to the incident report.

Flagler County is located approximately 70 miles south of Jacksonville.

After chasing Jordan into south Georgia, police were able to use a stop stick on his car on I-95.

Jordan then ran to another convenience store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded his car keys. After getting the keys, Jordan tried to drive away, but accidentally crashed into the store instead.

Deputies say Jordan then began chasing the clerk and a customer through the store and began fighting with the clerk.

When the clerk got Jordan’s gun, he shot the robber eight times. Jordan was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

Jordan also had armed robbery warrants out of Coffee County, Georgia that were dated earlier this week.

