GA GOP Sen. nom. Herschel Walker makes transphobic comments on the campaign trail while attempting to attack opponent.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker made transphobic comments on the campaign trail while attempting to attack Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Warnock and Walker recently had a debate where Herschel Walker received immense criticism for bringing out a fake police badge, claiming he works with police officers. Recently, a former partner of Herschel Walker came out and announced that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion. He has steadfastly denied this claim although there is extensive evidence. Walker has run on a pro-life platform, making this information a direct conflict between his actions and his beliefs. Walker has continued to promote transphobic ideas, especially in regards to youth athletics, which has been a common conservative talking point.

WALKER: “He said he’s going to represent women but he put men in women's sports. He said he was going to speak for the women and he put men in women sports. Reverend Warnock is not about being honest.”