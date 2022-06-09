GA maintenance worker sexually assaults tenant in front of her 2 toddlers, police say
A maintenance man at a Georgia apartment complex was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a tenant in front of her two toddlers.
The incident happened at The Pointe at Augusta apartment complex in Augusta, according to WJBF.
Police said Ellis Bell III, 33, went inside the victim’s home on June 6 to repair her A/C unit. According to WJBF, he put $100 down in front of the 21-year-old woman and told her she could “earn the money in 15 minutes.” The victim declined.
Bell then began groping her and penetrated her with his hands in front of her one- and two-year-old toddlers, according to police.
The victim said she fought him off and screamed at him and Bell left.
He’s been charged with aggravated sexual battery and two counts of non-aggravated child molestation.