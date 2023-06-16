Ga. man accused of burning down house to steal jewelry, sword collection, officials say

A man was arrested after officials say he was responsible for burning a home down.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said 66-year-old James Tarpkins of Commerce was arrested Thursday during an arson investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 2, investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire on Minish Road at the request of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the fire, authorities said the homeowner had not lived on that property for more than a year.

Officials said the fire destroyed the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, witnesses said Tarpkins was seen lurking around the home for several days before the fire.

“Multiple articles of jewelry and a personal sword collection were reported stolen by a visiting family friend on the day of the incident, who also saw the suspect near the property,” King said. “Additionally, responding firefighters spotted Mr. Tarpkins’ ATV in the nearby woods, which suspiciously disappeared during the blaze.”

Tarpkins was charged with burglary and arson and taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: