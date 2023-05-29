Ga. man accused of firing gun during dispute near children on the run, authorities say

The Cornelia Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting at someone over the weekend.

Authorities said on Sunday at 2:02 p.m., officers received reports of shots being fired in the area of Joes Way.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who said she had been involved in a verbal dispute with Florencio Villagomez. During the argument, Villagomez pulled a handgun and fired one round toward her feet.

According to police, children were nearby when Villagomez fired the gun.

Authorities have not said what led to the dispute.

The victim told police Villagomez then fled on foot towards Hoyt Street.

Officers with CPD, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Police Department and Alto Police Department set up a perimeter and began searching for Villagomez.

After searching for two and a half hours, they determined that Villagomez was picked up in an unidentified vehicle and fled the area.

Villagomez was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt with a white hat, blue jeans, dark shoes, or boots.

Police said Villagomez resides in Hall County and could be in Alto.

Warrants for aggravated assault FVA and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children have been taken out for Villagomez.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 706-778-3911.

