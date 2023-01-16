Ga. man accused of shoplifting at Walmart caught with 37 pounds of marijuana in trunk, police say

A Georgia man who was busted for shoplifting at a Walmart found himself in even more trouble when officers found 37 pounds of marijuana in his trunk, according to the Morgan Citizen.

Markus Rashad Tull, 28, was arrested at a Morgan County Walmart on Saturday after he was accused of “skip scanning” items in the self- checkout lane.

A Walmart police officer told police that Tull had skipped at least 24 items. Officers reviewed the surveillance video and confirmed that Tull had not paid for several items totaling around $165, according to the Morgan Citizen.

After Tull was arrested, he asked officers if he could keep the items that he did buy and officers agreed to put those items in the back seat of his car. The Morgan Citizen reports that Tull gave officers his key fob.

When officers got to the car, they opened his trunk instead of the backseat so that the items he bought would stay out of view. When police popped the trunk, they immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Officers found three duffle bags full of vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana totaling 37 pounds, according to the Citizen. They also found a smaller bag of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms.

Police told the Morgan Citizen that it was the largest marijuana bust in the department’s history.

Tull has been charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, trafficking, theft by shoplifting, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.



