Ga. man armed with machete arrested after jumping into swamp with 11-foot alligator

Many officers never know where they may have to make an arrest. For deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it was in an alligator-infested swamp.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, deputies searched for a suspect at a home on Grover Drive.

The suspect was armed with what appeared to be a machete, according to officials. The suspect ran into the woods before dropping the machete, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies caught the suspect in waist-deep water in a swamp near Gibson Lake, where he continued to resist arrest.

During the squabble, the man was tased, arrested and walked out of the swamp by deputies.

Officials said an 11-foot alligator is known to live in the area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In addition to the warrant, the suspect faces charges of four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, interference with government property and probation violation.

This is the second time this year a Georgia suspect has been arrested after being caught in an alligator infested swamp.

IN OTHER NEWS: