Ga. man arrested after being paid $3K for vehicle services never completed, deputies say

A Georgia man is facing charges after he allegedly received thousands of dollars for a vehicle service that never occurred.

Deputies said on Jan. 25 they were called to Willow Road regarding a theft.

When they arrived, they learned that Erick Vaughn allegedly took the victim’s 2017 Lexus UX 200 to another county and state without permission.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Vaughn was supposed to work on the vehicle but failed to return it.

According to Floyd County officials, Vaughn has had the vehicle since Dec. 2022 and received more than $3,000 via Cash App.

Vaughn reportedly told authorities he was a business owner and that he provided bodywork services, taking the victim’s money and vehicle.

Deputies said Vaughn failed to do the service he would.

Vaughn was arrested and charged with theft by taking and theft by deception. He was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

