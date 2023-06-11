Ga. man arrested for child molestation, found with multiple loaded guns during traffic stop

On Thursday afternoon, Georgia deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man accused of child molestation and found him with multiple loaded guns in his front seat.

At around 4:30 p.m., Banks County deputies arrested 60-year-old Samuel McDuffie of Commerce, during a traffic stop on Highway 59.

Deputies said they found a gun and several fully loaded magazines in the front seat.

McDuffie was arrested on multiple charges of aggravated child molestation.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate McDuffie and there could be more charges forthcoming.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident or others, you are asked to contact Investigator Michael Alford here or call 706-677-2248 ext. 4015.

