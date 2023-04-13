Ga. man arrested after deputies say he picked up someone else’s child at park
A north Georgia man was arrested after police said he picked up someone else’s child at a park last week.
The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department said the suspect, identified as Gregory Heath Wallace, was “lurking about” Gilbert-Stephenson Park. Wallace eventually physically picked up a child before another parent intervened.
Police obtained warrants for Wallace’s arrest and he was taken to jail. He was charged with interference with custody and released on bond.
It’s unclear what the man was charged with. The child has not been identified.