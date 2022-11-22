Ga. man arrested for kidnapping 10-month-old, police say

A man was arrested Monday after police said he kidnapped a 10-month-old child.

Cartersville Police said officers were sent to a home on Old Mill Road after a woman said her 10-month-old was abducted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman told officers that 31-year-old Maurice Hall had taken the child against her wishes and intended to take him to South Georgia. Police did not say where in South Georgia Hall wanted to take the child.

Authorities added that Hall was traveling in a stolen vehicle at the time of the abduction.

TRENDING STORIES:

CPD officials said investigators alerted state law enforcement and contacted Hall on his cell phone. Investigators then negotiated with Hall and asked him to drop the child off at a relative’s home in south Atlanta.

When Hall dropped the child off in south Atlanta, police said the 10-month-old was returned to his mother in Cartersville unharmed.

Authorities said Hall was arrested in Monroe County by Georgia State Patrol and was charged with kidnapping, felony theft by taking and robbery in Bartlow County. He faces additional charges in Monroe County and has outstanding warrants in Cherokee County.

It’s unclear if Hall was related to the child.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: