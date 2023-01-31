Ga. man arrested after leading deputies on chase through multiple counties

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Dry Branch, Georgia man after he led deputies on a chase.

Deputies did not release the name of the man pictured but they said he led deputies on a pursuit from an east Macon residence into Wilkinson County.

Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office deputies used spike strips to help end the pursuit on Highway 57 near McIntyre.

After hitting the spike strips, the van he was driving left the roadway and rolled down an embankment.

The driver was taken into custody after a brief foot chase into the woods.

Deputies said the individual was already wanted out of Wilkinson County and he is a person of interest in several other active mid-state investigations.

The suspect is in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center facing charges of Felony Fleeing and Eluding, and Violation of Probation.

