Ga. man arrested on murder charges a year after woman vanished
A man has been arrested in the murder of a Georgia woman who vanished last year.
Lacambria Toomer vanished from Albany on August 2022. She was last seen with her child’s father, who is a truck driver. He told police that he dropped her off at a Love’s Truck Stop in Cordele, Georgia, though police say that isn’t true.
On Wednesday, Ryan Cooper, 25, was arrested on murder charges, according to the Dawson Police Department.
The relationship between Cooper and Toomer is unclear. It’s unclear what led to Cooper’s arrest.
Toomer’s body has not been recovered. She was the mother to a 1-year-old boy.
Her phone last pinged in Dawson, Georgia near some abandoned houses. Dawson is about a half-hour drive from Albany.