Ga. man arrested on murder charges a year after woman vanished

A man has been arrested in the murder of a Georgia woman who vanished last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lacambria Toomer vanished from Albany on August 2022. She was last seen with her child’s father, who is a truck driver. He told police that he dropped her off at a Love’s Truck Stop in Cordele, Georgia, though police say that isn’t true.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Wednesday, Ryan Cooper, 25, was arrested on murder charges, according to the Dawson Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The relationship between Cooper and Toomer is unclear. It’s unclear what led to Cooper’s arrest.

Toomer’s body has not been recovered. She was the mother to a 1-year-old boy.

Her phone last pinged in Dawson, Georgia near some abandoned houses. Dawson is about a half-hour drive from Albany.