Ga. man arrested after police say he screamed racial slurs outside Dollar General

A north Georgia man was arrested after police say he stood outside of a Dollar General store and yelled racial slurs.

Barry Lee Weems, 56, was arrested on Sunday in Rome.

Police said Weems was “making (a) loud and boisterous disturbance in a public place” while he yelled slurs in the Dollar General’s parking lot.

Weems was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

Police did not reveal which slurs Weems was using or what led up to his outburst.