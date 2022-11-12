Ga. man arrested for running dog fighting ring with more than 100 dogs

A Georgia man is now in custody after deputies say he was running a massive dog fighting ring.

Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, was arrested earlier this week at his home in Paulding County.

Deputies say they found 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls, on his property. Some of the dogs were clearly malnourished, but others were strong and aggressive toward the weaker dogs.

The smell and presence of feces and urine was so strong on the property, deputies had to wear protective gear while they searched the home.

They found dogs tied to trees, metal in the ground and more using “extremely heavy” logging chains and thick collars. Most of the dogs were not being properly hydrated or fed and also were not being treated or vaccinated by a veterinarian.

Investigators added that the home the dogs were being kept inside and around was not fit for humans or animals.

“In cases like these, we have to conduct a lengthy and thorough investigation,” Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. “I am thankful that these dogs are safe now. The dark and sinister world of dog fighting is a despicable culture that has no place in our world.”

All 106 dogs were rescued from the home and taken to several rescue facilities so they can be rehabilitated.

Burrell was arrested on charges of cruelty to animals and dog fighting. He is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

