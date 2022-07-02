Ga. man arrested after stabbing 4 family members, self, police say

A Georgia man is facing several charges after four of his family members were stabbed, police say.

Savannah police say they were called to a house on Delesseps Avenue on Thursday night to reports of a domestic incident.

They say when they arrived, five people had been stabbed.

According to investigators, Roger Hendrix, 31, stabbed one of his family members. The other three victims were all stabbed while trying to get a knife away from Hendrix.

After the stabbing, police say that Hendrix also stabbed himself.

The four victims range in age from 38 to 65. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

Hendrix remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that once he’s released from the hospital, Hendrix will face four counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threats, one count of simple battery and one count of cruelty to children.

