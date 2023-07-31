GA man arrested for third time after photos show him burning out in shopping center parking lot

A 22-year-old Georgia man is back behind bars after he was arrested for reckless stunt driving for the third time.

The Columbus Police Department posted photos over the weekend of Caiser Veasley spinning out in a shopping center parking lot.

Police said they got “numerous complaints about street racing and car clubs laying drag in privately owned and publicly operated parking areas across Columbus.”

One of the photos shows Veasley hanging out the car window, possibly recording himself on a cell phone.

“It’s important to note that if a person is declared a habitual violator of Reckless Stunt Driving, with three guilty convictions within a 5-year period, their vehicle may be seized as it is considered contraband,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Let’s prioritize safety and responsible driving in our community. Reckless actions such as stunt driving and speeding put lives at risk and have serious consequences.”

