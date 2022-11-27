Ga. man attacks woman with crowbar, kicks police officer, authorities say

Valdosta police arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he hit a woman with a crowbar and assaulted an officer.

Authorities said several officers went to a residence on North Troup Street after a witness reported that a man assaulted a woman with a crowbar.

According to police, 24-year-old Kevin Brown had hit the woman in the head with the crowbar and broke her cell phone.

Officers located both items on Brown at the time of his arrest.

After he was placed in handcuffs, police said Brown began to pull away and run from the officers.

When they attempted to control Brown and get him into a police car, officers say he kicked an officer in the chest and broke the officer’s body camera. Officers had to struggle with Brown to get him into the vehicle physically, police said.

Brown was taken to Lowndes County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault-family violence-felony, obstruction of an officer felony, obstruction of an officer misdemeanor and criminal trespass misdemeanor.

Police did not say what the relationship between Brown and the woman is. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.

