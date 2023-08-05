Ga. man breaks into church near Florida beach to baptize himself, deputies say

A Georgia man broke into a church in Florida and caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to local sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies in Bay County, Florida say Derek Porter used a cinderblock to smash through a window at Emerald Beach Church of God in Panama City Beach, Florida on Friday.

They say a woman working inside the church heard the window smash and ran for safety.

Once inside, investigators say Porter caused $8,000 worth of damage.

Body camera video shows officers speaking with Porter outside of the church.

Porter told the officers he doesn’t remember much about what he did in the church, but did remember getting into the baptismal pool to baptize himself. He claimed “something” was holding his head under the water.

Officers meth and drug paraphernalia on Porter when they searched him.

Porter, who was currently on bond for a burglary in Georgia, was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in the Bay County Jail on a $19,500 bond.

