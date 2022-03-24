GA man charged with missing woman’s murder, jumps into lake to avoid arrest

A Monroe County man is being charged with the murder of his child’s mother, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 21-year-old Toriyahna Proctor was reported missing Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Proctor had last been heard from the night before while she was riding in a black Chevrolet Malibu with her child’s father, 22-year-old Jadarius Watts.

A few hours later, just before 12 p.m., deputies located the black Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of the Holly Grove Boat Ramp with Watts sitting in the front seat.

While deputies were patting Watts down, he ran off and jumped into Lake Juliette. He was unable to swim and deputies rescued him and placed him in handcuffs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators found Proctor dead in the car. Authorities did not comment on how she died.

Watts was taken to the Monroe County Jail and charged with murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, obstruction of law enforcement and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: