Ga. man charged in shooting that killed his step-father, police say

A Georgia man is now facing charges after his step-father was shot and died, according to Floyd County police.

Officers say that 31-year-old Rocky James Fair and his step-father, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson Jr. got into a heated argument last month.

After then two men separated, police reports state that Fair followed Johnson to a rural area near the county line and began shooting at one another.

Investigators say that Johnson called 911 and told them he had been shot. He was later pronounced dead by the Floyd County Coroner.

Fair was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct. He has not been charged with Johnson’s death.

Detectives say they are still investigating the shooting and Johnson’s death.

Fair is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.

