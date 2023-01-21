Ga. man charged after student splits his head open during attack outside fraternity house

A Georgia college student is facing battery charges after police say he attacked a fellow student outside of a fraternity house.

Statesboro officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on the sidewalk.

Investigators learned the student was walking past the fraternity house when several people began speaking to him and approached him. One of the men, William Kroymann, then attacked the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head, according to witnesses and surveillance video.

The victim was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was later transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where doctors learned he had fractured his skull and had bleeding on his brain.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is continuing the recovery process at home.

Kroymann was arrested earlier this week and charged with aggravated battery. He has since been released from the Bulloch County Jail on a $15,000 bond, according to jail records.

Spokespeople with Sigma Nu Fraternity’s national headquarters released a statement to Channel 2 Action News on Friday confirming Kroymann was a member of Sigma Nu, but has since been suspended from the Fraternity pending the outcome of an investigation.

“Sigma Nu Fraternity is aware of the arrest of a member of the Theta Kappa Chapter at Georgia Southern University following the alleged assault of another student. An investigation by local law enforcement is ongoing, with which the Fraternity is cooperating. The student’s fraternity membership has been suspended by the Fraternity and collegiate chapter, pending completion of law enforcement proceedings,” the statement read.

Police say surveillance video shows several people who saw the attack who have not yet spoken to law enforcement. Anyone with information on the incident should call investigators at 912-764-9911.

