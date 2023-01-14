Ga. man confesses to stabbing wife to death after crashing car, police say

A LaGrange is now facing charges for his wife’s murder after police say he confessed to stabbing her.

Officers were called to a car crash on Lukken Industrial Drive just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

When they got there, one of the drivers, 37-year-old Timothy Mobley, told them he had stabbed his wife and left her at their home on Troup Street.

Officers detained Timothy Mobley and went to his home where they found his wife, 24-year-old Miranda Mobley, dead. She had several stab wounds on her body.

Timothy Mobley was then formally arrested and charged with murder.

It is unclear who was at fault in the car crash.

Timothy Mobley is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.

