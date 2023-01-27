Ga. man convicted on murder charges after beating man to death during card game, officials say

On Friday, Jan. 13, Sherrod Montgomery has been convicted for his crimes against an elderly man in 2021.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a jury convicted Montgomery, 41, for felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

On May 20, 2021, a verbal dispute over a card game led to Montgomery hitting Ricky Buchanan Cox, 63 in Bowdon, Georgia. According to witnesses, Montgomery hit Cox with a closed fist which knocked him on his back.

Montgomery then started kicking and stomping on Cox as he laid helpless on the floor.

Police said Montgomery ran away from the scene before officers and EMS arrived.

Cox died later that night from the injuries.

Montgomery was later taken into custody the following morning.

On Jan. 9, 2023, Montgomery went to trial charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery.

CCSO said the jury returned a guilty verdict for felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery on Friday.

Montgomery will be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

