Ga. man defrauded business owners out of more than $113K in online banking scheme, officials say

A Georgia man is accused of defrauding two business owners out of thousands of dollars while owning an alleged Christian bookstore.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, Michael Uziewe, 63, of Grayson, Georgia pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Thursday.

Officials state that Uziewe allegedly owned a business names God’s Word Christian Book Store.

The first victim, an owner of a classic car dealership in Irvine, California communicated with an alleged seller for two transmissions.

The victim reportedly sent over $13,000 to the God’s Word Christian Book Store business account that Uziewe managed at Ameris Bank.

Authorities said the victim never received the transmissions.

California officials state, a month later, a second victim, an owner of a nail salon in Jersey City, New Jersey, sent over $100,000 to Uziewe’s Ameris Bank account.

According to the release, she sent the money to assist the return to the U.S., of a person who claimed he was a surgeon working for the United Nations in Yemen and need the funds to pay for costs associated with traveling to the U.S.

Authorities said when Uziewe tried to withdraw the money from the bookstore account, he falsely claimed that they were profits from book sales.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14. Uziewe faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

