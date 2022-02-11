GA man fails to count off steps in DUI test, says he ‘only went to school so much’

A man in a gold Honda Accord was reportedly seen riding down the wrong side of Ga. Highway 42 north of Forysth one afternoon in late November.

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy later saw the car weaving and pulled it over. Its driver, 42, said he was headed home. The deputy’s write-up said the driver’s speech was slurred and that there was a six-pack of Bud Light on the man’s front passenger seat with two beers missing.

The driver, said to be unsteady on his feet, told the deputy that he was “just riding” and denied drinking any alcohol, saying, “I’m not drinking. I’m going to wait until I get to the house,” the deputy’s report noted. The man then said he’d only “had one” beer and a second deputy who arrived on the scene, upon hearing the man’s claim, asked, “What was the size of the one you had?” The man replied, “Bud Light.”

Then he consented to a series of field-sobriety tests. During a walk-and-turn test, the driver couldn’t follow the instructions to count off his paces, instead saying with each step, “Left, right, bam, bam.” And after the deputy asked him what number step he was on, the man said he hadn’t counted.

Later after failing to count during a one-leg-stand test, the man said he could “only count so much, because he only went to school so much.”

The man took a breath test at the county jail where he was charged with DUI and the resulting blood-alcohol estimate, .215, deemed him more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Dispatches: Around 3 a.m. on a Saturday in mid-January, a Monroe deputy spotted two men riding a four-wheeler near a gas station along High Falls Road. When the ATV wheeled into a front yard and stopped, the deputy walked over and noticed the driver smelled of alcohol. The two men said they were just going “to a friend’s house to get a ride home,” an incident report said. The driver, though, ended up going to jail after failing a DUI breath test. . . . A woman who lives east of Interstate 75 off Johnstonville Road near Red Creek called the cops Jan. 14 to complain that some neighbors of hers had recently towed a boat into a driveway and in the process, as a sheriff’s report noted, “damaged her grass.” The woman said she had spent $18,000 on the sod and the neighbors apologized. The woman had the grass repaired. Then, the woman said on the day she called the law, a white box truck pulling out of the neighbor’s driveway damaged the grass again. The woman, 59, went to the neighbors to complain. The neighbors, though, said they hadn’t had any deliveries and that, in fact, they were asleep and didn’t want the woman coming on their property again.