Ga. man gets 80 years in prison for kidnapping, stabbing, burying girlfriend in pine straw

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping his girlfriend, stabbing her, burying her and ultimately trying to burn down a home with her inside.

Prosecutors said Lydell Euguene Holmes, 39, pled guilty Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated staking, aggravated battery, arson, burglary and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to 80 years with the first 40 served in prison.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said that Holmes kidnapped his girlfriend, who wasn’t identified, as she slept at her home in 2021. Over the course of ten hours, he dragged her down several roads, stabbed her multiple times, buried her under pine straw and dire, imprisoned her in a newly-constructed home’s attic which he then set on fire.

The victim suffered four stab wounds to the back, chest and stomach and was rushed to the hospital via air ambulance. Her current condition is unclear.

Holmes then had a brief standoff with police before officers were able to convince him to put down the knife and took him into custody.

“This was a case of truly horrific domestic violence acts against the victim,” District Attorney Marie Broder said of the crime. “I am so proud of my team on this case, and my offices will continue to partner with law enforcement and our community partners to ensure that those that perpetrate domestic violence are held responsible for their violent acts.”

Holmes was registered as a sex offender in 2014 for a previous crime of statutory rape in 2008.