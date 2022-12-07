Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring

A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges.

Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors say Lowe was a “career offender” who was part of a meth ring operating out of Warner Robins from January to June 2020.

There are seven other co-defendants in Lowe’s case, including the alleged ringleader, Ontarrio “Torrie” Veal. Prosecutors say Veal drove to Atlanta to buy large quantities of meth and then had Lowe and others sell it for him.

When Veal was arrested, he had more than 35 pounds of meth and $100,000 in cash.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This investigation deals a fatal blow to a once-thriving ‘meth’ ring,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “With the leader facing up to 40 years behind bars, the community of Warner Robins and elsewhere can rest assured that their communities are much safer today thanks to the outstanding case work by DEA and our local law enforcement partners.”

Lowe is currently serving a sentence for aggravated assault in Houston County, Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: