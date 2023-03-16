Ga. man heading to prison for murdering man he thought cheated during card game

A Carroll County man is heading to prison for the rest of his life after being convicted of killing a man over a card game.

Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 41, was sentenced to life in prison this week after being convicted in January.

Prosecutors say Montgomery and Ricky Buchanan Cox, 63, got into an argument in May 2021 after Montgomery accused the older man of cheating during a card game.

They say Montgomery punched Cox with a closed fist, knocking him on his back. Once he was on the ground, Montgomery began kicking and stomping on Cox.

A Carroll County jury found Montgomery guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in January.

He also faced a charged of malice murder during his trial, but was not found guilty.

It is unclear where he will serve his sentence.

