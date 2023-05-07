Ga. man held hostage until kidnapper’s ex-girlfriend pays $200 ransom, police say

A man is now behind bars after police said he kidnapped a man and forced his ex-girlfriend to send money in order for him to be let go.

Early Sunday morning, a man and a woman went to the LaGrange Police Department to report an incident.

According to police, the victim said he was at a house on Snelson Street, preparing to leave out, when the suspect, identified as Justin Deshun Cameron, 33, uninvitedly, got into the back seat of the car.

Cameron allegedly told the victim, ” If you knew what was good for you, you would drive.”

While driving, Cameron reportedly told the victim to take him to his ex-girlfriend’s location.

According to LaGrange officials, Cameron was convicted and sent to prison for aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the case involving his ex-girlfriend.

Cameron then allegedly forced the victim to call his ex-girlfriend. Authorities said Cameron then took the phone and made multiple threats to kill her and then demanded money in exchange to let the victim go.

Officials said the ex-girlfriend sent $200 to Cameron’s Cash App account and after receiving the money, Cameron forced the victim to drive him back to his car on Snelson Street.

The victim continue to drive Cameron around for another 30 minutes and during that time, the victim told police they believed he had a gun or another weapon.

Cameron was arrested at his home later that morning. He faces two counts of terroristic threats, strong-arm robbery, and kidnapping. Authorities said Cameron was on felony probation at the time of this incident.

