GA man hits brother with table, throws dead mother’s across room during fight, police say

A North Georgia man remains behind bars after getting into a fight with his brother and then threw his dead mother’s ashes at him.

Investigators said Gregory Elliot, went to his brother’s house Friday night in Polk County to see his child, who has custody of the child, the Polk County Standard Journal reports.

At some point, Elliot became agitated and got into a fight with his brother, the newspaper said.

During the fight, Elliot allegedly choked his brother and even hit him with a living room table, the Standard Journal said.

Elliot then opened the box containing the ashes of the men’s dead mother, ripped open the bag, and threw the ashes across the living room, covering both men, the newspaper said.

This all happened in front of Elliot’s child, the Standard Journal said.

Elliot remains in the Polk County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, second-degree cruelty to children, and abuse of a dead body.

