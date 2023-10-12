GA man leads deputies on 5-county, 130 mph chase because he ‘didn’t want to go to jail’

A South Georgia man is behind bars after troopers said he led them on a chase through five counties that reached speeds of 130 mph.

Jeff Davis County deputies said they attempted to pull over Raymond Franklin on his motorcycle around 3:30 p.m. on Monday when they said Franklin took off.

Deputies, along with the Georgia State Patrol, said they chased Franklin through Jeff Davis County, Telfair County, Wheeler County, Dodge County, and came to a halt in Laurens County.

When they arrested Franklin, investigators said he had a warrant out for a minor traffic issue. When asked why he sped away from police, he told them “I didn’t want to go to jail,” deputies said.

Franklin was arrested for several charges including felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement in several counties.

“We are glad to have ended it with no injuries to neither law enforcement, civilians nor offender,” the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

