Ga. man leaves truck running while stopping at gas station. Moments later it was gone
A recent video from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office showed a man leaving his truck running while going into the gas station.
When he came back outside the store, the truck was gone.
Deputies said it happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday on 2400 Highway 138
The video showed the man getting out of his red Ford 350 which was left running.
Moments later, a different man got into the truck and drove off with it.
In addition to the suspect who drove off with the car, deputies are looking for another suspect who was seen in the store.
Anyone with details that could aid in this investigation, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 770-461-6353.
