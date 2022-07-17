Ga. man pistol-whipped as home invader steals Air Jordans, police say

Deputies in Richmond County, Georgia are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man they say broke into an Augusta home last month.

According to an incident report obtained by WJBF, 21-year-old Gavin David Ridge broke into a man’s house through a sliding door in the bedroom while the man inside slept.

The victim told deputies he heard a loud noise and found Carpenter in his home. He claimed that Carpenter pointed a gun at him and shouted, “What you got?”

The incident report states that the victim told deputies that Carpenter pistol-whipped him several times before dumping out a laundry basket and filling it with Nike Air Jordans.

In total, deputies say that Carpenter got away with 13 pairs of shoes valued at $170 each. That would total to more than $2,000 in shoes.

The victim was treated on scene for his injuries on the scene.

Anyone with information on where Carpenter may be should call investigators at 706-821-1020.

