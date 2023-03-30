Ga. man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes after mom finds him alone with her child in bedroom

A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a woman he lived with found him in bedroom with one of her children.

John Bennett, 38, pled guilty to multiple charges of sexual abused of two children who shared his home as well as a third child who visited the residence.

The children’s mother reported Bennett on March 26, 2022.

When Bennett learned that someone had called police, he left his home in Woodstock and went to Mississippi, where he was captured the next day. After his arrest, he tried to commit suicide, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The children, who were between the ages of 11 and 13, described multiple acts of aggravated child molestation, rape and child molestation to investigators.

One victim said Bennett would bribe the children, offering money or gifts in exchange for sex acts.

“This defendant weaseled into the lives of innocent children, then violated them in unspeakable ways, manipulating and betraying them,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Hines said. “Then, when he was caught in the act, he ran away, like a coward, afraid to accept responsibility for his actions.”

At the plea hearing, Bennett admitted to all of the charges he faced, including aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, child molestation (5 counts), criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, and failure to register as a sex offender.