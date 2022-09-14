Ga. man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle meth-soaked rug into Atlanta airport

A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges after a rug soaked in meth was found addressed to him at the Atlanta airport.

Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute last week.

Prosecutors say federal agents found two kilograms of meth soaked into a rug and packages of crystal meth at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The defendant was part of a larger international network using any means necessary to smuggle methamphetamine into Southwest Georgia; thankfully, federal agents intercepted this deadly drug before it could hit the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

Court documents show that Homeland Security Investigations agents found the packages in March 2021 as they were being shipped in from Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. The packages were marked as “religious image and/or Bible gift.”

When Drug Enforcement Administration agents went to Williamson’s home, they found he had removed the SIM card from his phone to hide what was on it. After finding the SIM card, investigators found several messages with a contact named “Costa Chris.”

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

Messages showed that Williamson and “Costa Chris” had a history of illegal drug deliveries.

Williamson’s parole officer drug tested him, and Williamson failed.

He later told investigators that a friend used his address for drug deliveries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Williamson faces at least 10 years in prison, but could face as much as a life sentence and a $10,000,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.

IN OTHER NEWS: