GA man puts victim in chokehold, body slams him in Marco’s Pizza parking lot, police say

A Loganville man has been arrested in Florida after police said he assaulted another man and then drove off.

The incident happened Friday shortly before 7 p.m. in Panama City Beach.

Police said they were called out to the parking lot of a Marco’s Pizza where witnesses said Dustin McDowell, of Loganville, put another man in a chokehold until he passed out and then threw him to the ground.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Witnesses told police that McDowell got into a white Ford truck with a temporary license plate and took off.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers spotted the truck the next day, were able to find McDowell, and took him in for questioning.

Investigators said when they found the truck, the temporary license plate had been ripped off.

Police said McDowell admitted to what happened. Officers said they also had videos from witnesses of the incident.

McDowell has been charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

IN OTHER NEWS: