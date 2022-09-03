Ga. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses

A Georgia man will spend a significant portion of his life behind bars after he was sentenced for drug trafficking charges.

Andre Tmorris Ransom, of LaGrange, pleaded guilty to charges in two indictments on drug trafficking charges.

Ransom pleaded guilty to trafficking amphetamine, possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of another felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ransom also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited item by an inmate.

Ransom was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison.

According to a news release, the charges resulted from a traffic stop in LaGrange. In the incident, on November 25, 2018, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ransom for rolling through two stop signs and failing to stay un his lane.

According to the release, the deputy smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle and passengers, finding over an ounce of amphetamines, a handgun, and marijuana.

While being held at the Troup County Jail for those offenses, Ransom attempted to conduct transactions involving drugs and firearms over recorded phone calls, according to the release.

Deputies also found a weapon, commonly referred to as a “shank,” that Ransom attempted to hide.

A Troup County jury had previously found Ransom guilty of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Approximately one year after being released from state prison in 2017 for his role in a 2007 Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, this defendant was arrested again in November 2018 for trafficking amphetamine and possessing a firearm,” District Attorney Herbert Cranford said. “Rather than take advantage of job openings at seemingly every law-abiding business in our community, this defendant chose to violate the law and prey on amphetamine addicts to make money. Because he made this choice and because addicts deserve to be protected from predatory drug dealers, the District Attorney’s Office negotiated a 20 year prison sentence in this case. Drug dealers with a history of illegal gun possession and violence should expect the same when caught in the Coweta Judicial Circuit.”

