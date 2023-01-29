Ga. man sentenced to 25 years in prison after Henry County gas station armed robbery

WSBTV.com News Staff
1 min read

A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint.

On Thursday, a Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike County, guilty on one count of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The robbery happened on March 9, 2020 at the Texaco gas station on Highway 42 in Locust Grove.

According to the release, a cashier was reportedly closing up the store for the evening, when Criswell stormed inside the business.

Criswell was allegedly wearing a black bandana over his face while carrying a gun. The cashier and the cashier’s friend tried to block Criswell from coming inside the store, before he fired a gun.

Criswell then rushed into the store, and reportedly demanded the cashier to give him money. He then fired a second shot into the wall behind the cash register, the release states.

Henry County officials say Criswell also pistol- whipped the cashier in the face, before running away with an unknown amount of cash.

Authorities was able to arrest Criswell, after identifying him through surveillance video at a nearby gas station, where he was seen shortly before the robbery at the Texaco station.

He was sentenced to 35 years with the first 25 years to be served in prison.

