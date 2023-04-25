Ga. man sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 99 years for child sex crimes

A Haralson County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 99 years to serve consecutively after a jury found him guilty in a child sex case.

In Feb. 2021, school officials contacted the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office about a child (then 13 years old) reporting sexual assault.

The evidence found by investigators quickly led to the arrest of Buddy Lamar Baggett, Jr., 36, of Temple, Georgia, on child molestation, aggravated child molestation, rape, incest, and cruelty to children charges.

Baggett was tried by a jury and found guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of incest, two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation, and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

“This child predator will never be allowed to harm another child in Haralson County or any other county, and that is the most important message this conviction and sentence sends out,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

Baggett was previously arrested in 2004 for rape and violated his probation in 2013.

