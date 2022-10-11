Ga. man shot, killed after showing up to home of estranged wife, deputies say

A Georgia man has died after he was shot while at his estranged wife’s house in Peach County, deputies say.

Peach County deputies say 27-year-old Roye Oglesby and his wife were in the process of getting a divorce when he was murdered earlier this week.

Deputies were called to a home in Byron, Ga. on October 8 where they found Oglesby sitting against a car where two women were holding bloody towels against him.

The deputies determined that Oglesby had already died from a gunshot wound.

WGXA-TV reports that when Oglesby arrived at the home, he began assaulting his estranged wife.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese told WGXA-TV that homeowner Robert “Bob” Burnette III, 51, then pulled out a rifle and shot Oglesby.

Inside Burnette’s bedroom in the home, deputies found several guns, including the one used in the attack, and methamphetamine.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called out to assist deputies.

Burnette is being held in the Peach County Jail on murder and aggravated assault charges.

