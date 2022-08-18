Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say

A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it.

LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in reference to someone with a weapon.

While they were on their way to the home, 911 dispatchers alerted officers that 32-year-old Reginald Saffold forced his wife into a car with a knife.

Officers tried speaking with Saffold while both were still in the car. While talking to him, his wife got out of the car and tried to run.

When she did, Saffold sped off and intentionally hit his wife with the car. He then drove off of the road and dragged her along with the car down an embankment.

Once the car stopped, officers were able to pull her to safety.

Police shouted for Saffold to get out of the car, but when he did not, they approached the car and found that he had been shot by officers.

Both were taken to a LaGrange hospital for being transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus.

Saffold is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

