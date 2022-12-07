Ga. man who ‘tormented,’ molested 2 girls sentenced to life in prison

A Henry County man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after officials said he molested two girls.

Assistant District Attorney Kayla Kudratt’s office said 42-year-old Carlos Albert Merzalizcano confessed that he molested two girls in his Hampton home and his previous home in Texas.

Merazlizcano told police he touched one of the children, who was ten years old at the time, inappropriately, touched himself inappropriately, and made her watch pornography.

Officials said Merazlizcano also had sex with the second child multiple times from the age of 14 to 17.

“This man tormented these children for years,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “The family is grateful to have him behind bars and not have him harm any more families.”

Merazlizcano entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation, two counts of incest, and one count of statutory rape. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and must register as a sex offender.

