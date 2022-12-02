Ga. man used fake photo shoots to traffick women to 2020 Super Bowl, prosecutors say

An Atlanta man is heading to federal prison after being sentenced on charges that he trafficked women from Georgia to Florida ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

Body camera footage released only to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden shows the moments Anthony Carter tried running from south Florida police.

“We have a vehicle that just fled involving human trafficking,” officers can be heard saying in the video.

Investigators say Carter drove a 17-year-old girl and a young woman to Miami Beach in 2020 and began advertising them online for sex.

An undercover officer set up a meeting with the 17-year-old. When Carter returned the hotel where the meeting was set to happen, he ran from police.

At one point, Carter can be seen speeding through a crosswalk and narrowly missing a group of people.

Carter and the adult victim escaped back to Atlanta where he was eventually arrested.

This summer, a federal jury convicted Carter of sex trafficking. Prosecutors told Seiden that his conviction didn’t stop him from committing crimes.

“Even once he was arrested and charged under federal indictment in our case, he still continued his activities,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Kahn Obenauf said.

Obenauf says they have evidence of Carter reaching out to several women in an attempt to recruit them by promising modeling jobs and photo shoots.

On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

“I hope that this conviction sends the message that, ‘You’ll be heard. We’ll listen to you. We’ll take you seriously. We want you to be safe,’” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lacee Elizabeth Monk said.

