S.Ga. men face gun, drug charges

Nov. 14—ADEL — Three Cook County men were arrested on various gun and drug charges after search warrants were executed in Cook and Tift counties Friday.

Several weapons were also confiscated by authorities, including assault rifles.

The joint operation involved the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Cook County Sheriff's Office, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the Adel Police Department and the Hahira Police Department, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

In Adel and Cook County, warrants were executed at locations on Lavind Way, West 6th Street, South Martin Luther King Drive South, Turkey Drive, South Oak Street, Antioch Greggs Road, South Hutchinson Avenue, South Gordon Avenue and Deerfield Drive in Sparks.

In Tift County, a search warrant was carried out on Ty Omega Road.

Friday's operation resulted in the seizure of 14 firearms: two assault rifles, one rifle, one shotgun and 10 pistols, the statement said. In addition, 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 725 grams of cocaine, 288.8 grams of cocaine base, 74.4 grams of MDMA, 81.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 9.8 kilograms of THC and 1,000 miscellaneous prescription pills were found.

One Adel man was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon while another Adel man was charged with unlawful street gang activity. A Sparks man was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

A Tifton man is still being sought on various drug charges, the statement said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.