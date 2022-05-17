GA middle school teacher charged with sexual battery of minor for 2nd time in 2 years

A Bagley Middle School teacher has been charged with sexual battery against a child under the age of 16, following an incident that allegedly took place in January.

The teacher was identified as Richard Wayne Hejda.

According to the report, the school’s assistant principal told the school resource officer there was a report of a teacher touching a student on her bottom. Another student told the assistant principal. The SRO and assistant principal then spoke with the student.

The student told officials she got up from her seat to sign out to use the restroom.

According to a report, video showed the student leave for the bathroom, go in the bathroom, then later leave the bathroom and return to class through a different doorway. No cameras were working inside the room when the incident occurred, but there was a camera in the hall.

The case has been turned over to the GBI.

It’s unclear if Hejda is still an employee of the school.

Hejda was also charged in a separate incident that occurred in September of 2020 with sexual battery against a child under the age of 16. He wasn’t charged for the crime.

