Ga. mom accused of locking kids outside 7 times, forcing them to sleep in the rain, deputies say

A Georgia mother is accused of kicking her children out of the house and forcing them to sleep in the rain.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Concord Drive on Mar. 23, in reference to the deprivation of minors.

When deputies arrived, they found two children sitting on the front porch, reportedly locked out of the home, while their mother, identified as Yolanda Brooks, was inside the home.

Deputies said, while approaching the home, employees of Georgia Crisis pulled up to speak to the kids.

The crisis workers told deputies they were called by Brooks to evaluate the children for mental illness.

According to authorities, while deputies were knocking on the door, Brooks told officials she didn’t want police at her home and that she never called 911.

She allegedly said that the sheriff’s office would not help her to remove her kids, so she was going to do it “her way.”

Georgia Crisis workers stated that the children said they have been sleeping outside of the home on the trampoline for the past two days in the rain.

Deputies told Brooks she was being arrested for locking the children out of the home for the seventh time in the last two weeks. Officials said, they warned her on all six occasions and contacted the Department of Family and Child Services on all those occasions.

Brooks was taken to the Richmond County Jail.

The crisis workers said there were no indications of illnesses for either child.

