Ga. mother told her 15-year-old, 8-year-old sons to steal vaping, tobacco products, deputies say

A mother and son are facing charges after officials say they were involved in a burglary incident.

Gordon County sheriff officials said at 4 p.m. on Monday, deputies received reports of a burglary at a convenience store in Plainville.

When deputies arrived, the owner told them the front door had been smashed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The owner told deputies that the individuals took ‘vaping’ devices and tobacco products.

According to the investigation, two young boys were caught on security camera footage taking the items. Deputies could also hear the boys speaking with someone they believe to be their mother during the burglary.

Deputies quickly identified the two boys as 15-year-old and 8-year-old, who identified 33-year-old Ashley Renee Bennett as their mother.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, detectives recovered dozens of stolen ‘vaping’ devices from Bennett’s car. Authorities said they also believed she was selling the stolen merchandise at her apartment complex.

Bennett admitted that she got the merchandise from her children and that they had broken into the business several times throughout the weekend.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The 15-year-old is now facing burglary charges. Deputies have not said if the 8-year-old will face any disciplinary action.

Bennett was charged with one count of theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

IN OTHER NEWS: