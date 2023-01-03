GA mother arrested on Christmas for leaving toddler in car alone while she played coin slots. Again.

A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again.

The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of Rome, was arrested on Christmas Day outside a Food Mar ton Highway 48. A store employee told deputies that Rayls left the toddler in the car in 30-degree weather for over an hour while she played coin machines with her friend. Rayls never left the store to check on the child.

Rayls gave deputies a false name when she was taken into custody. She’s been charged with reckless conduct and giving a false name to an officer.

This is not the first time Rayls has been arrested for doing the same thing. She was also arrested on Feb. 23, 2022 for leaving her infant son in a vehicle alone while she gambled at a Chattooga County gas station.