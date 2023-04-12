Ga. mother of four shot and killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru remembered during funeral
Friends and family are mourning a mother who was shot and killed outside Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Rome.
The funeral for Cassie Lashae Davis was scheduled for Wednesday, according to her obituary.
Rome police say the 39-year-old was shot and killed outside the restaurant on Shorter Ave. on Apr. 5.
Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide. Police say it appears Anthony Green shot Davis then killed himself.
The general manager of the restaurant called the incident “horiffic.” The Chick-fil-a shut down on the day of the shooting to repair and care for team members, according to a statement from General Manager Greg Major.
Davis was a mother of four and grandmother of three who owned and operated I Shine cleaning services and worked for Neaton’s of Rome, according to her obituary.
Funeral services were scheduled for Wedneday, April 12 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel.
